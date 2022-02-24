UrduPoint.com

PPP, PML-Q Agree On Political Strategy Thru Mutual Consultations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 12:40 AM

PPP, PML-Q agree on political strategy thru mutual consultations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi have reached a consensus to take political decision through mutual consultation in the current political scenario.

A joint communique, issued here Wednesday night, said that the PPP and PML-Q have discussed the political situation in the country at length and both parties will take unanimous decisions in the light of political situation.

Earlier, a PML-Q delegation led by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called on former President Asif Ali Zardari at the latter's residence.

Both the leaders expressed complete confidence in each other and discussed political situation and matters of mutual interest.

The PML- Q delegation comprised Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi, Shafey Hussain and Rasikh Elahi.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Moonis Elahi Tariq Bashir Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

4 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

6 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

6 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

6 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

7 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>