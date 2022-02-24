PPP, PML-Q agree on political strategy thru mutual consultations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi have reached a consensus to take political decision through mutual consultation in the current political scenario.

A joint communique, issued here Wednesday night, said that the PPP and PML-Q have discussed the political situation in the country at length and both parties will take unanimous decisions in the light of political situation.

Earlier, a PML-Q delegation led by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called on former President Asif Ali Zardari at the latter's residence.

Both the leaders expressed complete confidence in each other and discussed political situation and matters of mutual interest.

The PML- Q delegation comprised Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi, Shafey Hussain and Rasikh Elahi.