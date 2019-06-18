PPP, PMLN have same objectives of defending their corrupt leadership: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had same objectives of defending their corrupt leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said both the parties were discussing their personal interests in the parliament rather than raising public issues at the forum.

The minister said it was the biggest U-turn of this century that Bilawal and Maryum were joining hands to protect corruption cases against their fathers, adding the incumbent government had not registered any case against both the political parties' leadership.

He said an inquiry commission should investigate the loans taken by previous governments and take action against the responsibles.

Fawad said the country was burdened with hefty loans amounting to Rs 24,000 billion which were taken during the last ten years of PPP and PML-N tenures and no one knew where this amount was spent in the country.

He said that during the last 60 years Pakistan took Rs 6,000 billion loan and utilized this amount to built many mega projects including Mangla and Tarbela dams, motorways, infrastructure, two big cities, atomic programme, educational and other institutions, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan was fighting war against terror successfully and spent a huge amount for that but received insufficient international aid in that regard.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power with the people's support after a 22 years struggle.