PPP, PMLN Leadership In Jail For Corruption Charges: Murad

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed Tuesday said leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were in jail for corruption charges despite both the parties were talking about protest demonstration for political mileage.

The opposition parties had nothing to do with development of the country and were also telling lies regarding their corruption, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power to hold accountability process against corrupts, plunderers and looters to recover national wealth from them.

He said the PPP and PML-N were using pressure tactics to halt accountability process to protect their bigwigs from corruption charges. Leaders of these parties had done massive corruption and looted the national exchequer ruthlessly, he added.

Murad Saeed said due to measures taken by the PTI government, power load shedding decreased to a great extent in the country.

Replying to a question, he said the hectic efforts being made to collect more revenue from National Highways Authority (NHA).

