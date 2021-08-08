PPP, PMLN local leaders join PTI at Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The local leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), expressing their trust and confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Nowshera on Sunday.

On this occasion, PTI Member National Assembly Nasir Musazai said the people had trust upon the PTI leadership and Prime Minister Imran Khan that was why joining the party.

PPP local leader Sahibzad Shabir and Nazar Muhammad of PMLN joined PTI in a ceremony held at NA-29 Mashokhel Nowshera.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Musazai said that PTI's win in Sialkot and Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections proved that the people had trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his policies for the development of country.

He said despite wave of coronavirus, the national economy was being strengthened and started different mega projects that would usher new era of prosperity.