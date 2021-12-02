UrduPoint.com

PPP, PMLN Responsible For Current Inflation, Price-hike: CM Mahmood Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:20 PM

PPP, PMLN responsible for current inflation, price-hike: CM Mahmood Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Thursday said the poor economic and monetary policies of the past governments of PMLN and PPP were responsible for the current inflation and price hike and people of KP would make the opposition parties accountable for their poor performance during the December 19 local bodies' elections

BATAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Thursday said the poor economic and monetary policies of the past governments of PMLN and PPP were responsible for the current inflation and price hike and people of KP would make the opposition parties accountable for their poor performance during the December 19 local bodies' elections.

Addressing a big public gathering here where the CM announced mega uplift projects for socioeconomic development of people, the Chief Minister said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a group of unemployed politicians, who were gathered again to deceive masses with catchy slogans in the wake of local bodies' elections being held in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said voters of KP were politically mature and would reject negative politics of the PDM and PPP during December 19 local bodies' polls.

The Chief Minister claimed that PDM and PPP have no concerns with development and progress of the people, rather its leadership got united with catchy slogans for Local Bodies' elections.

He said PPP foundation day's gathering at Peshawar on November 30 has been rejected by people of Peshawar and was a flopped show.

He said people of Peshawar did not pay any head to the tall claims made by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rejected the corrupt political leadership of the opposition and their children.

He said people of Pakistan knew that who had bought expansive properties in London through money laundering and failed to produce receipts of buying of luxury buildings.

Chief Minister said people of Tharparkar district were deprived of clean drinking water since long while Karachi was made city of garbage. Due to poor economic and monetary policies of the past Government of PPP and PMLN, he said interest on loans and inflation had increased in the country and the PTI led Government was left with no option but to go with IMF to save the country from default.

The Chief Minister said on the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan had saved the country from default and returned billions of Dollars borrowed by the opposition governments.

He said KP was a stronghold of the PTI and would emerge victorious in the upcoming local bodies elections as they had delivered on all fronts, and that BRT's services was praised at national and international level.

He said hundreds of thousands of people are benefiting from BRT service in Peshawar.

Mahmood Khan said the government had announced Ehsaas Ration Program to provide relief to poor people and its cards are being issued to beneficiaries for providing subsidy on floor, ghee/cooking oil and pulses under PM's food subsidy program.

He said the PTI Government would contest the next general election on the basis of its performance and would form a government in all provinces of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari IMF Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Oil London Progress Price Tharparkar Money November December All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

ECP gives Faisal Vawda last chance to submit argum ..

ECP gives Faisal Vawda last chance to submit arguments in disqualification case

9 minutes ago
 China decries WTA move to suspends tournaments in ..

China decries WTA move to suspends tournaments in country

5 minutes ago
 Next Taliban-US Meeting May Take Place in 1 Month ..

Next Taliban-US Meeting May Take Place in 1 Month - Spokesman

5 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

5 minutes ago
 Iran Hands Over to E-3 Two Draft Deals on Lifting ..

Iran Hands Over to E-3 Two Draft Deals on Lifting Sanctions, Nuclear Commitments ..

12 minutes ago
 Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz Leaving Politics for G ..

Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz Leaving Politics for Good - Reports

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.