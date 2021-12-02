PPP, PMLN responsible for current inflation, price-hike: CM Mahmood Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BATAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Thursday said the poor economic and monetary policies of the past governments of PMLN and PPP were responsible for the current inflation and price hike and people of KP would make the opposition parties accountable for their poor performance during the December 19 local bodies' elections.

Addressing a big public gathering here where the CM announced mega uplift projects for socioeconomic development of people, the Chief Minister said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a group of unemployed politicians, who were gathered again to deceive masses with catchy slogans in the wake of local bodies' elections being held in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said voters of KP were politically mature and would reject negative politics of the PDM and PPP during December 19 local bodies' polls.

The Chief Minister claimed that PDM and PPP have no concerns with development and progress of the people, rather its leadership got united with catchy slogans for Local Bodies' elections.

He said PPP foundation day's gathering at Peshawar on November 30 has been rejected by people of Peshawar and was a flopped show.

He said people of Peshawar did not pay any head to the tall claims made by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rejected the corrupt political leadership of the opposition and their children.

He said people of Pakistan knew that who had bought expansive properties in London through money laundering and failed to produce receipts of buying of luxury buildings.

Chief Minister said people of Tharparkar district were deprived of clean drinking water since long while Karachi was made city of garbage. Due to poor economic and monetary policies of the past Government of PPP and PMLN, he said interest on loans and inflation had increased in the country and the PTI led Government was left with no option but to go with IMF to save the country from default.

The Chief Minister said on the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan had saved the country from default and returned billions of Dollars borrowed by the opposition governments.

He said KP was a stronghold of the PTI and would emerge victorious in the upcoming local bodies elections as they had delivered on all fronts, and that BRT's services was praised at national and international level.

He said hundreds of thousands of people are benefiting from BRT service in Peshawar.

Mahmood Khan said the government had announced Ehsaas Ration Program to provide relief to poor people and its cards are being issued to beneficiaries for providing subsidy on floor, ghee/cooking oil and pulses under PM's food subsidy program.

He said the PTI Government would contest the next general election on the basis of its performance and would form a government in all provinces of Pakistan.