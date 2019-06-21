UrduPoint.com
PPP, PMLN Want Release Of Their Leaders Rather Solution To Public Problems: Shaukat

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:15 PM

PPP, PMLN want release of their leaders rather solution to public problems: Shaukat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Friday said detention of Zardari and Nawaz Sharif was a main issue for Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz rather the solution to the problems of masse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Friday said detention of Zardari and Nawaz Sharif was a main issue for Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz rather the solution to the problems of masses.

Talking to media here at his office, he said it would be unfair and unjust with the nation if corrupt leadership is released without recovering looted money from them.

He said former President and Ex-PM were languishing in jails for plundering national kitty and on charges of corruption, adding they don't even feel ashamed while making victory symbol on their production orders.

Shaukat said that PTI has nothing to do with detention of Zardari and Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif was given time to get his treatment but he started politics instead and now demanding to allow him treatment abroad.

The Minister said that Nawaz Sharif should have to return the looted money if he wants to go abroad. Commenting on PML-N leader Mariyam Nawaz, he said she wanted to become princes but unfortunately her dream could not come true as her father was jailed.

Rejecting the politics of reconciliation of Asif Ali Zardari, he said it would be great reconciliation on part of Zardari that he agrees to return the plundered money, adding that the accountability of Zardari has yet started.

Shaukat said that opposition was criticizing IMF loans in a way that they had never taken the loans during their tenures.

