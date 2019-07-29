UrduPoint.com
PPP, PMLN Working On One Agenda To Protect Their Big Stalwarts: Ali Nawaz Awan

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 10:37 PM

PPP, PMLN working on one agenda to protect their big stalwarts: Ali Nawaz Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said both the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were working on one point agenda to protect their bigwigs confining in jail in corruption charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said both the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were working on one point agenda to protect their bigwigs confining in jail in corruption charges.

The opposition parties had nothing to do with the welfare of the country but they were only striving to save their corrupt leaders from accountability, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the previous governments had left fragile economy by taking hefty loan of Rs 24000 billion in last ten years while the incumbent government had been paying installment along with massive interest on these loans.

Ali Nawaz Awan said Pakistan had achieved immense success in the foreign policy because of Prime Minister Imran Khan's historical visit to the United States and construction of Kartarpur corridor.

