PPP policy board decides to outsource health facilities, approves Malir Expressway, TP-III

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Public Private Partnership (PPP) in its 29th Policy board meeting has decided to operate two newly constructed hospitals, Jacobabad Institute of Medical Science (JIMS) and Matli taluka hospital on private partnership for provision of efficient services round the clock.

The meeting held here Saturday under the Chairman of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was attended by board members including provincial minister Dr Azar Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Syed Sardar Shah, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairperson P&D Naheed Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, VC NED University Dr Sarosh Lodhi, provincial secretaries, among others.

The meeting was told that JIMS, a 133-beded health facility had been established by America at a cost of $14.5 billion.

The chief minister said it was a state of the art health facility and we should operate it as a tertiary health facility.

The health department through PPP unit submitted that the hospital may be outsourced so that it could operate efficiently and round the clock.

The board approved the proposal of inviting Expression of Interest from private sector in this regard.

The meeting also discussed 30-beded taluka hospital Matli established in 1975 and upgraded in 1978.

The health department through PPP unit requested the board to outsource the taluka hospital so that its administration and requirement of staff and residential colony could be met.

The board approved the request, however the chief minister directed health department to meet the medical and para medical staff requirement of the hospital.

The board meeting was told that Malir Expressway project was ready to launch through PPP mode but there was a ban on lifting of sand and gravel from the bed of the Malir River.

Therefore, the cost of the project would increase.

The chief minister directed the Chief Secretary to conduct the environmental study of the project on the issue of lifting sand and gravel from its bed. If the study pointed out lifting of sand and gravel to be detrimental for the environment it would be abandoned and sand and gravel would be brought from some other place, otherwise Supreme Court may be requested to lift the ban in the larger interest of the project.

KWSB is interested in the establishment of a Municipal Wastewater Recycling Project (TP-III) catering to SITE area.

This project envisages engaging a private party to take over the responsibility of the water supply to industries, ensuring water supply and carry out the operations and maintenance (O&M) upgradation, replacement and establishment of the requisite municipal wastewater infrastructure.

The chief minister said that Municipal Wastewater Recycling for industrial use was proven way to reduce stress on freshwater resources without compromising on industrial growth.

The project has two major components, Primary, secondary and tertiary treatment plant and development of pipeline network for distribution of water to industries.

The board approved to engage Transaction Advisory to launch the project on PPP mode.

The board meeting also discussed various other projects including Teachers Training Institute, Non-formal education, Marble City Project, Technology Park at NED and Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD).