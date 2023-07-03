PPP poor friendly, mass serving party: Faisal Kundi

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was a poor friendly and mass serving party which had given numerous development projects in Tank.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering here in Gul-e-Imam area in which various local body representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to join PPP.

On this occasion, the state minister was accompanied by PPP Divisional General Secretary Malik Fateh Sher, District President Sardar Hidayat Ullah Khan Gandapur, renowned political figure Shakir Azim Kundi, Mezban Ali Jan Israr Khan and other party representatives.

Faisal Kundi, who is also Central Information Secretary of PPP, has challenged all political parties that no other party has given such development and public welfare projects to the Tank district which were given by his party.

He said the public representatives of Tank did not pay any heed to the development of the area, however, the PPP tried to resolve the issues of people. The PPP provided the projects of Sui-gas, Passport Office, Working Forks Grammar school and Warren Canal Project, he added.

Faisal Kundi said PPP takes steps for resolving electricity issues of Gul-e-Imam, Malazai, Gomal and other areas of Tank and it would also provide Gas facility to these areas.

He said after the end of PPP government in 2013, no development work was done in the area.

He said the PTI raised a slogan of 'Naya Pakistan' but did not fulfill any basic need of the people in Tank despite remaining in power for four years both in center and the province.

The state minister said that despite the fact that Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief belonged to Dera Ismail Khan, the Tank and Dera Ismail Khan were facing a lot of electricity-related issues including load shedding, low voltage, and tripping.

Faisal Kundi said he was ready to sit together with his political opponents to for serving the public instead of oppression.

He expressed the hope that his party would make the governments in the center and the province as well after the next general elections, saying, the journey of development would be restored in the area.

He said that about 32,000 deserving women were getting stipends under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). He mentioned that 4000 cards were blocked during the previous tenure out of which about 1500 had been restored and the rest would also be restored.

During the previous floods, Rs 470 million were distributed among the cardholders only in tanks.

He said more deserving people should get themselves registered with BISP as the dynamic survey was underway.

The state minister said a BISP office would be established in Gul-e-Imam area so that the people of this area do not have to travel to Tank for the purpose.

He said that PPP had started its electoral campaign and the party would have its candidates in all Constituencies of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank, adding, that success would be the destiny of the people and PPP.

During the public gathering, PTI leaders Adnan Khan, Zahid Khan Advocate, and others announced joining the PPP.

Earlier on his arrival in Tank, the state minister was warmly welcomed by party leaders and workers while reception camps were set up at various points along the route where the local dignitaries were present.

The party workers along with a big rally took the minister towards a place of public gathering.