PPP portraying itself to be a champion of democracy but passed maximum ordinances: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Tuesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party was portraying itself to be a champion of democracy but passed maximum ordinances during its own governments.

Speaking in the Senate on motion under Rule 218 sponsored by Leader of the Opposition and others opposition lawmakers, he said that PPP governments have passed a total 150 ordinances, adding that 74 ordinances were passed by PPP in first two years of its government.

He said that PPP government have issued no objection certificate (NOC) to the Federal government for the development of Bundal Island.

He said that before making remarks, the opposition should also understand the article of the Constitution related to ownership of property.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a special attention for the development of South Balochistan and an amount of Rs. 600 billion was allocated for development and prosperity of this region. He said that previous governments were responsible for poverty in Balochistan.

The minister said that with the development of Islands, local youth will get employment opportunities. He said that opposition were doing politics by using different cards on the basis of regions like Sindh Card, Baloch Card etc.

He said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to the UK legal firm Broadsheet investigating his offshore assets. On the other hand, he said that entire world acknowledged Imran Khan as sincere and an honest leader.

He said in Panama case, a `Qatri letter' was presented because they had nothing to conceal their corruption. He said that when Nawaz Sharif's sons were not able to get Identity cards they bought flats in London.

The minister also cited the BBC reports about the properties of Nawaz Sharif and alleged the former Ministers of PML-N tenure of minting money by getting Iqama.

He said that a former PML-N minister alleged PPP for involvement in money laundering and transfer of money in ships but they had now forgotten all allegations against each other. He said fake accounts were unearthed and fake companies were given loans while Ayan Ali was found in money laundering cases.

He said that PPP and PML-N were trying to protect each other now but Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give them NRO against their corruptions.

Murad Saeed said that Nawaz Sharif was holding meetings with various lobbies and doing politics in London. He said that Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar were absconders.

He demanded the Chairman Senate to hold debate on the London properties and all other important issues related to corrupt practices of former tenures.

He said that no dam had been constructed since Ayub Khan era and economy was destroyed in previous tenures.

The sole agenda of the Opposition is to target state institutions and get NRO against their corrupt practices.

He said that Pakistan was included in FATF grey list during the tenure of previous government but the opposition tried to blackmail the government during legislation related to FATF.

The minister said JUI-F chief had assets in all cities of the country and he was trying to save them.

The minister said that 172 textile units were closed during the last year of PML-N tenure but these are fully operational now due to efforts of incumbent government. He said that 6147 kilometers roads project would be started in near future, adding that 3000 kilometer and 1800 kilometer roads were constructed during tenure of PPP and PML-N respectively.