PPP postpones public gathering in NA-249 amid COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Owing to COVID-19 situation, Pakistan People's Party has postponed public gathering set to be organized as a part of electioneering campaign in NA-249.

The public gathering was postponed on the directives of PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Information minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Sindh government has taken concrete measures to save the people from the pandemic and would continue doing so, he said and added that besides setting up special wards in all the hospitals of the province.

Shah said that a designated hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients was established in Karachi while more hospitals would be set up in other districts of the province as well.

The provincial government had spent a major chunk of its budget for treatment and prevention of Coronavirus, the minister claimed and informed that Rs.1.5 billion rupees were earmarked to purchase COVID vaccines and in the first phase 10 million doses of the jab would be procured.

Ventilators, Oxygen and medicine and other required items were available in hospitals of Sindh in sufficient quantity, Nasir Shah assured.