PPP Prefers Public Welfare Than Personal Gains: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 11:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) always preferred public welfare and betterment than its personal gains.

During his shortest visit to Tandlianwala, he said the PPP believed that the national economy could be strengthened only by resolving problems of the farming community.

He said the PPP was a true democratic party which had deep roots in the public. Pakistan was passing through a crucial stage and only the PPP could drag it out of the prevalent crises, he added.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were striving hard for uplift of the country.

Now it was the duty of PPP workers to spread party manifesto at grass root level for greater national interest, he added.

He also assured a university campus in Tandlianwala on the demand of Raheela Shahdat Baloch and Nadeem Khan Baloch.

Earlier, the Governor Punjab also went to the grave of Shahadat Ali Khan and offered ‘Fateha’ for the departed soul.

PPP leaders Nadeem Khan Baloch, Owais Behram Baloch, Rana Farooq Saeed, Madam Rukhsana, Chaudhry Ejaz, Rae Shah Jahan and others were also present on the occasion.

