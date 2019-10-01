UrduPoint.com
PPP Prepared Plan To Hold Rallies: Nayyar Hussain Bukhari

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:15 PM

PPP prepared plan to hold rallies: Nayyar Hussain Bukhari

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has started that party prepared a comprehensive strategy to give tough time to sitting PTI government

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has started that party prepared a comprehensive strategy to give tough time to sitting PTI government.While talking to the media persons he started that party has decided to hold protest rallies and Jalsas against inflation, price hike, unemployment and defective situation of economy.

Responding a question, he stated that PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would address the rallies.

Administration is finalizing the final schedule of Jaslas and rallies.Moreover, he stated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would soon visit the Mirpur (AJK) and inquire about the health of earthquake victims.

