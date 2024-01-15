PPP Presented People Friendly Manifesto: Gilani
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that Pakistan People's Party presented masses-friendly manifesto to resolve issues at the gross root level
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that Pakistan People's Party presented masses-friendly manifesto to resolve issues at the gross root level.
While addressing party workers, Gilani remarked that PPP ensured record development projects in south Punjab.
He added if PPP voted to power, it would initiate and complete some other mega projects in the region.
Gilani observed that he took various initiatives for the uplift of the region. For the matchless progress of the region, the establishment of a province was of vital importance. When the region has its own province, then it would have representation in the Senate also. Similarly, new job opportunities would also emerge, he hinted.
Gilani hoped that people would cast in favour of PPP in the elections.
Recent Stories
Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six
Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'
China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free trade
CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim
UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024
Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack
RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU
Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach
Man shot dead during motorbike snatching
FPCCI to hold Round Table Discussion on Packaging Sector on 17th
CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore
FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable Afghanistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'5 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim3 minutes ago
-
RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU3 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead during motorbike snatching3 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore3 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable Afghanistan3 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer gets death penalty3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal to address public meeting at Liaquat bagh39 minutes ago
-
ECP affirms robust preparations for 2024 general elections39 minutes ago
-
Electric lines, poles being removed for early completion of projects: FESCO Chief39 minutes ago
-
SC disposes of PTI's case regarding elections' campaign39 minutes ago
-
Woman killed as vehicle turns turtle39 minutes ago