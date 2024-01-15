PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that Pakistan People's Party presented masses-friendly manifesto to resolve issues at the gross root level

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that Pakistan People's Party presented masses-friendly manifesto to resolve issues at the gross root level.

While addressing party workers, Gilani remarked that PPP ensured record development projects in south Punjab.

He added if PPP voted to power, it would initiate and complete some other mega projects in the region.

Gilani observed that he took various initiatives for the uplift of the region. For the matchless progress of the region, the establishment of a province was of vital importance. When the region has its own province, then it would have representation in the Senate also. Similarly, new job opportunities would also emerge, he hinted.

Gilani hoped that people would cast in favour of PPP in the elections.