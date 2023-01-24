PPP president hails CM appointment

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :PPP's divisional president of Dera Ghazi Khan, Asif Khan Dasti hailed the appointment of Mohsen Naqvi as the new Punjab CM and pinned hope that the latter would take drastic steps to resolve the masses' problems.

Flanked by the president of the District Bar Association, Husnain Raza, he said that the people of the country were struck by stunning inflation that crippled their lives to a compromising situation.

He said the new CM must be well aware of people's problems, thus evolving a coherent policy to fix them on a priority basis.

He appealed to CM Punjab to create multiple points across the division for a smooth supply of cheap flour to the deserving masses.

He expressed his resolve to turn the province into PPP's citadel and get an astonishing victory in the upcoming general election. He said People's Party would succeed to make a coalition government with Bilawal Zardari being elected as the next PM of the country.