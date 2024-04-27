PPP Prioritizes Dialogue Over Hatred: Kundi
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Pakistan People Party (PPP) senior leader Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that the PPP always prioritizes resolving issues through political dialogue.
Speaking to a private news channel, he urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to engage in discussions with political leaders.
Expressing concern over contradictions in PTI leaders' statements, Kundi pointed out internal conflicts within PTI.
Recalling PTI's protest during the visit of the Chinese president, he said that PTI’s approach seems to be centred on politics of hatred.
He urged PTI to initiate dialogue with political counterparts.
