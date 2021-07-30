PPP proposed bill to educate masses in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party(PPP) has proposed a bill for setting up Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civic Education Commission in order to empower and educate masses about civic and democratic processes.

PPP legislative Nighat Orakzai said that there should be a commission to create awareness among citizens related to fundamental rights and obligations to effectively participate in the national pursuit.

The bill said that the core concepts like constitutionalism, federalism and representative parliamentary institution were missing in the textbooks so there should be a commission under a board of Governor to be headed by KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education to make policy guidelines.

The commission should develop the understanding of the principles and objectives of the constitution, fundamental rights as enshrined in the constitution and inculcating respect for the rights of women and minorities in the students.

It would educate and encourage the citizens through certain initiatives including capacity building programs and civic education to defend the constitution at all times against all forms of abuse and violations.

It would also be responsible for propagating counter narrative to violence, terrorism and extremism, inculcate respect for laws, develop narrative of unity, faith, discipline and tolerance among citizens and promote respect for environment.

It would make the educational institutions especially schools responsible to educate students about laws and democracy, local, national and international issues and ensure students' participation in school governance and democratic processes.