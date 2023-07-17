PPP provincial minister divulges his constituency development report

Sindh Minister for Information, Transports and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday divulged the report of the development of his provincial assembly's constituency PS-63 Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transports and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday divulged the report of the development of his provincial assembly's constituency PS-63 Hyderabad.

While disclosing the development report of his constituency, the minister informed that record development has been made in PS-63 because of the interest of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as well as the cooperation and support of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

During the last five years, he informed that repair, maintenance and construction of 217 kilometers of old and new roads have so far been completed while the remaining work will be completed within a short span of time.

He informed that development schemes of 15 government dispensaries, construction of three basic health units, the establishment of one library in Tando Jam, repair and maintenance of 70 buildings of Primary school, construction of one high school and three middle schools, establishment of government degree girls college and a river osmosis plant, construction of 48 houses under Benazir Housing Scheme and 25 water supply and 16 drainage schemes have been completed in various parts of the constituency.

During unprecedented heavy rains and floods, he informed that rations has been distributed among 35,000 affected people while During COVID-19 15,000 families were facilitated with ration bags. Under Union Council Funds, he informed that solar system was provided to 2,225 families in the area while 1,600 sewing machines were also given to deserving women. The CC Block roads and streets of over 0.1 million square feet in different villages of the constituency are also being completed at a rapid pace.

The completion of the ultrafiltration water scheme will soon start facilitating tens of thousands of the residents of Tando Jam and its vicinity, the minister informed and added that work on Tando Jam Bypass has also been completed in the constituency.

The PPP fully believed to serve the masses and its elected representatives will continue to provide maximum services with the completion of the development schemes, he maintained.