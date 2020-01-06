PPP provincial Secretary Information Senator Rubina for exemplary punishment toaccused in Yawas' case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) : PPP provincial Secretary Information Senator Rubina Khalid Monday called for exemplary punishment to accused of child abuse in Yawas case.

She called upon the national political parties to do legislation on child abuse and other sexual crimes.

Rubina Khalid said that media being the fourth pillar of state should highlight the severity of the cases and plight of victim children and their families.

Talking to media during her visit to Yawas at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad, she said it was joint responsibility and also need of the time to raise voice against heinous crimes and become a part to provide justice to victims and their families.