PPP, PTI workers clash over controversies involving results of LG polls

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2023) Several workers of both PPP and the PTI on Wednesday clashed each other outside the office of Keamari deputy returning officer (DRO) after the controversial results of the Sindh local government polls.

The PTI workers led by Khurram Sher Zaman and Syed Ali Zaidi staged protest demonstrations outside the DRO’s office.

According to the reports, the workers of both PPP and the PTI started with each other, resulting in injuries of several police personnel and some journalists present there for coverage of the event.

The protestors broke the windowpanes of the DRO’s office. Syed Ali Zaidi also got injured in the clash.

Sher Zaman alleged rigging in the polls, saying that they were simply demanding the DRO and the DC to notify the results as per the form-11 but they were not ready to give any response.

He alleged that the provincial administration was pressurizing them.

“They should listen to our complaints,” he added.

The results, he said, were being changed inside the DRO s office, alleging that the PPP supporters came in the presence of the police and started pelting them with stones which left him and others injured.

On other hand, PPP leader Sharjeel Memon said that the PTI workers came to attack the PPP workers which was condemnable.

He said the administration would take action against the perpetrators,” he added.

Later, the ECP took notice of the “irregularities” in the result of local government (LG) elections in Sindh’s six union councils as well as the clash between workers of the PPP and the PTI.