PPP Public Welfare Manifesto Attracts Opponent Voters: Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PPP public welfare manifesto attracts opponent voters: Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that his party's election campaign was attracting voters of political opponents due to public welfare manifesto.

PPP chairman Bilawal has started a vigorous election campaign in Punjab and the results in the province would be surprising, Zardari told a private news channel.

The former president emphasized the need on constructive criticism during election campaigns instead of blaming their rivals.

He expressed his views on various political matters, including the performance of key political figures and the challenges facing the nation.

Zardari expressed his concern for Balochistan's future within Pakistan, emphasizing the need to care for the Baloch people and address their issues with affection.

The PPP co-Chairman noted that political turmoil is expected to decrease after the elections, suggesting that negotiations and discussions can pave the way for a more stable political environment.

Asif Zardari hinted at talks with various political parties, highlighting his commitment to dialogue and collaboration for the greater good.

He advised all the political parties to reach out people across the country, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Balochistan to win their confidence in upcoming elections.

Describing Bilawal Bhutto as a reflection of PPP's ideology, he stressed his party's commitment to pushing forward its agenda.

Zardari expressed confidence that the PPP will achieve favorable results in the general elections without relying on independent candidates.

