PPP Public Welfare Manifesto Attracts Opponent Voters: Zardari
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that his party's election campaign was attracting voters of political opponents due to public welfare manifesto.
PPP chairman Bilawal has started a vigorous election campaign in Punjab and the results in the province would be surprising, Zardari told a private news channel.
The former president emphasized the need on constructive criticism during election campaigns instead of blaming their rivals.
He expressed his views on various political matters, including the performance of key political figures and the challenges facing the nation.
Zardari expressed his concern for Balochistan's future within Pakistan, emphasizing the need to care for the Baloch people and address their issues with affection.
The PPP co-Chairman noted that political turmoil is expected to decrease after the elections, suggesting that negotiations and discussions can pave the way for a more stable political environment.
Asif Zardari hinted at talks with various political parties, highlighting his commitment to dialogue and collaboration for the greater good.
He advised all the political parties to reach out people across the country, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Balochistan to win their confidence in upcoming elections.
Describing Bilawal Bhutto as a reflection of PPP's ideology, he stressed his party's commitment to pushing forward its agenda.
Zardari expressed confidence that the PPP will achieve favorable results in the general elections without relying on independent candidates.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP to complete ballot paper printing till February 24 minutes ago
-
ANP candidate dies; Election activities suspended in PK-914 minutes ago
-
Cold & dry weather predicted across northern Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Citizens to get civic facilities at Fatima Jinnah Park: ICT Spokesman14 minutes ago
-
DC orders fuel price inspection drive in capital14 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned film actress Neelo Begum observed14 minutes ago
-
AJK PM returns home after performing Umrah14 minutes ago
-
AJK President condoles demise of jurist Farooq Hussain Kashmiri44 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely completion of Digital Girdawri process44 minutes ago
-
Hardware factory material gutted54 minutes ago
-
Two teens killed, two injured in road accident54 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at Metropole Cinema Lahore54 minutes ago