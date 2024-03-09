PPP Punjab Celebrates President Zardari's Victory
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) workers and leaders from Central Punjab and Lahore came together in jubilation to congratulate Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the President of Pakistan, on Saturday.
The Mall road, Charing Cross and the Governor's House Lahore were adorned with decorations as PPP Lahore President Chaudhry Aslam Gill, along with other leaders -- Faisal Mir and Edwin Sahotra -- adorned the walls of prominent landmarks with welcoming flexes, banners, and flags.
Notable figures such as Syed Hassan Murtaza, Usman Malik and PPP's parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly, Ali Haider Gillani joined the festivities at Charing Cross, where music filled the air and sweets were distributed among the crowd.
The celebration culminated in a spectacular fireworks display, marking the overwhelming victory of Asif Ali Zardari and the unity of the PPP supporters.
