PPP Punjab Chapter Offers Services To Curb COVID-19

Sun 29th March 2020 | 09:30 PM

PPP Punjab chapter offers services to curb COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The PPP Punjab leadership offered its cooperation to the Punjab government in the war against coronavirus.

Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the party played a prominent role against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presiding over a meeting of PPP Punjab Executive Council via video link on Sunday, he said that the Sindh government proved it as a role model for rest of the world.

He said the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave a plan to tackle the virus and said that no politics would be played on the issue of pandemic.

PPP Punjab General Secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmad, and PPPParliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly Hassan Murtaza also addressedthe meeting.

