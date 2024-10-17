Open Menu

PPP Punjab Leaders Discontent Over PML-N Dinner Exclusion

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 17, 2024 | 05:38 PM

PPP Punjab leaders discontent over PML-N dinner exclusion

Sources say an official from PPP Central Punjab expressed grievances about not being taken to dinner

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2024) The differences have emerged within the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab due to not being invited to a dinner hosted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the sources familiar with the development said on Thursday.

The dinner was held at Jati Umra by PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

“Discontent arose among PPP leaders regarding their exclusion from the event,” said the sources.

The sources said that an official from the PPP Central Punjab expressed grievances about not being taken to the dinner.

The leaders complained that no representative from Punjab was included in the dinner, stating that organizational members should have accompanied Punjab Governor Saleem Haider.

Former president of PPP Punjab, Qamar Zaman Kaira, is already unhappy with the leadership. The leaders voiced their concerns that the PPP leadership does not want to actively engage the party in Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Governor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Qamar Zaman Kaira Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Event From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against consti ..

SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against constitutional amendment

15 minutes ago
 Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab ..

Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor

27 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group match ..

Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in P ..

34 minutes ago
 Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for he ..

Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers

42 minutes ago
 S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

2 hours ago
 “Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

4 hours ago
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

4 hours ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

4 hours ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

6 hours ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan