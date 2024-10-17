PPP Punjab Leaders Discontent Over PML-N Dinner Exclusion
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 17, 2024 | 05:38 PM
Sources say an official from PPP Central Punjab expressed grievances about not being taken to dinner
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2024) The differences have emerged within the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab due to not being invited to a dinner hosted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the sources familiar with the development said on Thursday.
The dinner was held at Jati Umra by PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.
“Discontent arose among PPP leaders regarding their exclusion from the event,” said the sources.
The sources said that an official from the PPP Central Punjab expressed grievances about not being taken to the dinner.
The leaders complained that no representative from Punjab was included in the dinner, stating that organizational members should have accompanied Punjab Governor Saleem Haider.
Former president of PPP Punjab, Qamar Zaman Kaira, is already unhappy with the leadership. The leaders voiced their concerns that the PPP leadership does not want to actively engage the party in Punjab.
