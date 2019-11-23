PPP Punjab Leaders To Inquire After Zardari At PIMS
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:03 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab chapter leadership would visit PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday to inquire after him at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences
PPP sources said on Saturday that PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira and PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmad would lead the PPP delegation which would comprise Ch Aslam Gill, Hassan Murtaza and Malik Usman.
The PPP delegation would see the former president, on the order of Lahore High Court.