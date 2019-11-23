UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Punjab Leaders To Inquire After Zardari At PIMS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:03 PM

PPP Punjab leaders to inquire after Zardari at PIMS

Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab chapter leadership would visit PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday to inquire after him at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab chapter leadership would visit PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday to inquire after him at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

PPP sources said on Saturday that PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira and PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmad would lead the PPP delegation which would comprise Ch Aslam Gill, Hassan Murtaza and Malik Usman.

The PPP delegation would see the former president, on the order of Lahore High Court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Lahore High Court Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira Visit Lead Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan contradicts news o ..

59 seconds ago

Russia's Naryshkin Says Bolivian Unrest Caused by ..

1 minute ago

US Vice President Visits US Military Base in Iraq ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Naryshkin Commends Counterterrorism Coope ..

1 minute ago

Delegation of South Korean monks visits Governor H ..

4 minutes ago

National Advisory Group formed to eradicate polio

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.