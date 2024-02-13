In a significant turn of events, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders from central Punjab and Lahore chapters, have welcomed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's decision regarding the federal cabinet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) In a significant turn of events, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders from central Punjab and Lahore chapters, have welcomed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's decision regarding the Federal cabinet.

They emphasized the unity within the PPP's Central Executive Committee, which unanimously supported this stance.

In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, Usman Malik and Khalid Rao expressed their appreciation for the PPP's acceptance of the election results amidst the current political climate. They highlighted the importance of democratic principles in guiding the party's actions and decisions. Despite reservations, the PPP's willingness to acknowledge the electoral outcome underscores its commitment to national stability and development.

The leaders underscored the necessity for all political parties to collaborate for the betterment of the country, citing the mandate given by the electorate. However, they criticized the obstinacy of a particular party and its supporters, who hindered efforts towards unity and political stability. The PPP leaders reiterated their stance that political interests should never supersede the nation's welfare.

In reaffirming their stance, the PPP leaders have sent a strong message about the party's priorities and its dedication to serving the nation's interests above all else.