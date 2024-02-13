- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal's decision of supporting PML-N without joining federal cabinet
PPP Punjab Leaders Welcome Bilawal's Decision Of Supporting PML-N Without Joining Federal Cabinet
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 09:06 PM
In a significant turn of events, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders from central Punjab and Lahore chapters, have welcomed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's decision regarding the federal cabinet
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) In a significant turn of events, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders from central Punjab and Lahore chapters, have welcomed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's decision regarding the Federal cabinet.
They emphasized the unity within the PPP's Central Executive Committee, which unanimously supported this stance.
In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, Usman Malik and Khalid Rao expressed their appreciation for the PPP's acceptance of the election results amidst the current political climate. They highlighted the importance of democratic principles in guiding the party's actions and decisions. Despite reservations, the PPP's willingness to acknowledge the electoral outcome underscores its commitment to national stability and development.
The leaders underscored the necessity for all political parties to collaborate for the betterment of the country, citing the mandate given by the electorate. However, they criticized the obstinacy of a particular party and its supporters, who hindered efforts towards unity and political stability. The PPP leaders reiterated their stance that political interests should never supersede the nation's welfare.
In reaffirming their stance, the PPP leaders have sent a strong message about the party's priorities and its dedication to serving the nation's interests above all else.
Recent Stories
SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses
HDA's employees demand payment of salaries
Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day
Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD
ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness among business community about ..
PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for political stability
Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water supply, sewerage system in Essa Nag ..
HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving consumer issues
Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN World Restoration Flagships
Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes 'bittersweet' bronze
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HDA's employees demand payment of salaries6 minutes ago
-
Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day6 minutes ago
-
PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for political stability4 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water supply, sewerage system in Essa Nagri4 minutes ago
-
HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving consumer issues4 minutes ago
-
Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN World Restoration Flagships4 minutes ago
-
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive37 minutes ago
-
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college37 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program"41 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar41 minutes ago
-
FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months41 minutes ago
-
SFA to work on self-assessment program41 minutes ago