Open Menu

PPP Punjab Leaders Welcome Bilawal's Decision Of Supporting PML-N Without Joining Federal Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 09:06 PM

PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal's decision of supporting PML-N without joining federal cabinet

In a significant turn of events, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders from central Punjab and Lahore chapters, have welcomed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's decision regarding the federal cabinet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) In a significant turn of events, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders from central Punjab and Lahore chapters, have welcomed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's decision regarding the Federal cabinet.

They emphasized the unity within the PPP's Central Executive Committee, which unanimously supported this stance.

In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, Usman Malik and Khalid Rao expressed their appreciation for the PPP's acceptance of the election results amidst the current political climate. They highlighted the importance of democratic principles in guiding the party's actions and decisions. Despite reservations, the PPP's willingness to acknowledge the electoral outcome underscores its commitment to national stability and development.

The leaders underscored the necessity for all political parties to collaborate for the betterment of the country, citing the mandate given by the electorate. However, they criticized the obstinacy of a particular party and its supporters, who hindered efforts towards unity and political stability. The PPP leaders reiterated their stance that political interests should never supersede the nation's welfare.

In reaffirming their stance, the PPP leaders have sent a strong message about the party's priorities and its dedication to serving the nation's interests above all else.

Related Topics

Election Lahore Punjab Pakistan Peoples Party All From Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses

SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses

7 minutes ago
 HDA's employees demand payment of salaries

HDA's employees demand payment of salaries

6 minutes ago
 Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day

Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day

6 minutes ago
 Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country ..

Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD

6 minutes ago
 ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness a ..

ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness among business community about ..

6 minutes ago
 PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for po ..

PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for political stability

4 minutes ago
Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water suppl ..

Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water supply, sewerage system in Essa Nag ..

4 minutes ago
 HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving ..

HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving consumer issues

4 minutes ago
 Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN Worl ..

Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN World Restoration Flagships

4 minutes ago
 Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes ' ..

Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes 'bittersweet' bronze

7 minutes ago
 KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation dr ..

KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive

37 minutes ago
 2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economi ..

2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan