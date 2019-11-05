UrduPoint.com
PPP Punjab Meets

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 09:00 PM

PPP Punjab meets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab Executive Committee met here Tuesday under the leadership of PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zamn Kaira.

PPP Punjab General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Deputy General Secretary Usman Malik, Deputy Secretary Information Amir Hassan and other leaders attended the meeting.

Later talking to the media, Qamar Zaman Kaira said the PPP had supported the Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

He said the local government elections should be held on party basis.

