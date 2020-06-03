UrduPoint.com
PPP Punjab To Call APC

The Pakistan People's Party Punjab has decided to call an all parties conference to discus multiple issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan People's Party Punjab has decided to call an all parties conference to discus multiple issues.

According to the party sources on Wednesday, PPP Punjab /president Qamar Zaman Kaira and General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad have started contacting other parties' leaders in this regard.

The proposed APC would discuss the issues of government policy on COVID-19, 18th Amendment, NFC Award, locusts attacks and other issues.

