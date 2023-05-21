PPP Punjab welcomes judicial commission on audio leaks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab leadership has welcomed the audio leaks judicial commission, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and termed it a right move to clean the judiciary of political dirt.

In a joint statement issued here on Sunday, PPP Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema and Deputy General Secretary Usman Malik said that let the truth come out through forensic audit of the alleged audios.

They said that people, who used national judicial system for personal or political gains, did not deserve any leniency. They said that the commission should be fully authorised so that the characters to be exposed as a result of its investigation could be punished; otherwise, the practice would prove to be futile.