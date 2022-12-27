(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GARHI KHUDA BUX BHUTTO,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Atta Marri on Tuesday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was pursuing the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who sacrificed her life for the supremacy of democracy.

The great leader was martyred on December 27, 2007, but even after lapse of 15 years all the PPP workers were committed to her mission, she said while talking to the media here.

"On this day we visit the tomb of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to pay homage to the lady who had fought for democracy, human rights and economic uplift of the people in Pakistan," she said.

The minister said the Benazir Income Support Programme was named after Benazir Bhutto - a social welfare programme that she herself had dreamed of.

"This programme, which provides income support to 8.5 million poor families, was started by former president Asif Ali Zardari after BB's martyrdom." She said, "All of us should pledge to make Pakistan a developed and progressive country." Shazia Marri said all political parties were trying to save the country from bankruptcy, but only Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to weaken it.

Accompanied by Umar Gul Hengorjo, Rais Aurangzeb Marri, Nadir Marri, Ameer Chandio, Wasim Qaimkhani, Shaheen Qaimkhani and other PPP leaders, she visited the grave of Shaheed Benaizr Bhutto, laid a wreath and offered Fateha for her soul.

She also visited the graves of Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shireen Amir Begum, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, laid floral wreaths and offered Fateha for their souls.