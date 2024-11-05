Open Menu

PPP Raises Concerns With Govt Over Not Receiving Equal Representation In JCP

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2024 | 04:05 PM

PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP

Bilawal withdrew his name from Judicial Commission of Pakistan due to unfulfilled promise of government

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) raised concerns with the government over not receiving equal representation in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, the sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed reservations about the government’s failure to fulfill the promise of equal representation in the Judicial Commission.

They said the PPP formally conveyed these concerns to the Federal government.

Due to the unmet promise of equal representation, the PPP chairman withdrew his name from the Judicial Commission last week.

Sources said that an agreement existed between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP to ensure equal representation in the Judicial Commission for both parties.

The PPP maintained that both the Attorney General and the Law Minister represented the government.

Following the government’s unfulfilled promise, Bilawal Bhutto withdrew his name from the Judicial Commission, and Farooq H. Naek has since taken up the position as a commission member.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law Minister Muslim From Government Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

US election commences with early results from Hamp ..

US election commences with early results from Hampshire

4 minutes ago
 Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

2 hours ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

3 hours ago
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

5 hours ago
 SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, a ..

SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to com ..

Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..

17 hours ago
 Serbia's construction minister to resign after fat ..

Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan