PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP

Bilawal withdrew his name from Judicial Commission of Pakistan due to unfulfilled promise of government

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) raised concerns with the government over not receiving equal representation in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, the sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed reservations about the government’s failure to fulfill the promise of equal representation in the Judicial Commission.

They said the PPP formally conveyed these concerns to the Federal government.

Due to the unmet promise of equal representation, the PPP chairman withdrew his name from the Judicial Commission last week.

Sources said that an agreement existed between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP to ensure equal representation in the Judicial Commission for both parties.

The PPP maintained that both the Attorney General and the Law Minister represented the government.

Following the government’s unfulfilled promise, Bilawal Bhutto withdrew his name from the Judicial Commission, and Farooq H. Naek has since taken up the position as a commission member.