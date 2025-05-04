PPP rally against Indian water aggression

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) South Punjab held a demonstration against Indian water aggression and to express support to the Pakistan Army.

The demonstration was organized under the leadership of senior vice president south Punjab Khawaja Rizwan Alam . It was attended by prominent PPP leaders, including City President Malik Naseem Labar, City General Secretary A.D. Khan Baloch, Khawaja Imran, Divisional Information Secretary Saleem Raja, Divisional Vice President Saleem Shehzad, and others.

Addressing the participants, the leaders strongly condemned India’s false flag operation in Pahalgam, terming it a clear sign of the Indian army’s failure and disgrace. They rejected the baseless allegations against Pakistan and called it a shameful act by India.

They said every PPP worker stands united with the Pakistan Army and is ready to defend the motherland under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The speakers warned India stating, any aggression against Pakistan will be met with a united and forceful response by the entire nation alongside the armed forces.

They said that Pakistan's defense is in strong hands and reminded India that it cannot unilaterally revoke the Indus Waters Treaty. They condemned the use of water as a weapon and declared it a cowardly act that has exposed India before the world. The demonstrators chanted slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army and against India. A symbolic effigy of Modi was beaten with shoes and later set on fire. In the end, special prayers were offered for the safety and prosperity of Pakistan.

The event saw participation from a large number of party office-bearers, workers, and citizens, including Ejaz Bhatti, Saleemullah, Malik Fayyaz, Ashfaq Qureshi, Mian Iqbal, Munir Chadhar, Kashif Guda, and many others.