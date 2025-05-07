Open Menu

PPP Rally Cancelled Aimed To Current Emergency Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 11:13 PM

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rally scheduled to be held on May 9 at Nawabshah has been cancelled, confirmed District President Saleem Zardari. The public meeting was scheduled to be addressed by party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rally scheduled to be held on May 9 at Nawabshah has been cancelled, confirmed District President Saleem Zardari. The public meeting was scheduled to be addressed by party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PPP spokesperson said that in light of the current emergency situation, PPP has decided to postpone the rally that was to take place on Friday, May 9 in Nawabshah. According to spokesperson the schedule for other rallies would remain unchanged.

