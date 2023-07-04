PPP Rawalpindi to observe Black Day on July 5

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rawalpindi Chapter will observe Black Day on July 5

PPP City General Secretary Raja Shahid Pappu told APP that party workers would gather at Laiqat Bagh to condemn the coup against the former elected Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's government on July 5, 1977, conducted by Gen Ziaul Haq.

He added that PPP was committed to protecting democracy and to the supremacy of Parliament, adding party workers besides democracy lovers people would also record protests against the dictatorship.