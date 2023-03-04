PPP ready for elections, Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Saturday made it clear that his party is ready for elections in the country and his party is not running away from the election but everything will be done according to the constitution.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the date of the elections, adding, no single man will be allowed to impose his will "on the basis of might".

"The decision of elections will not be taken on the dictation of one person," he added.

He said "a person deprived of power" was threatening state institutions according to a "planned agenda" and criticizing opponent parties to get his personal interests.

"Constitution, democracy and the current system cannot be enslaved on the basis of bullying and propaganda", he added.

Replying to a question, he said previous 4 years regime of Khan, the institutions were badly used to fulfil his personal ambitions and tried to make national institutions controversial by making hue and cry over sensitive issues.

He said the PPP did not believe in the politics of abuse and victimization but the democratic norms.