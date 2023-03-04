UrduPoint.com

PPP Ready For Elections, Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PPP ready for elections, Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Saturday made it clear that his party is ready for elections in the country and his party is not running away from the election but everything will be done according to the constitution.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the date of the elections, adding, no single man will be allowed to impose his will "on the basis of might".

"The decision of elections will not be taken on the dictation of one person," he added.

He said "a person deprived of power" was threatening state institutions according to a "planned agenda" and criticizing opponent parties to get his personal interests.

"Constitution, democracy and the current system cannot be enslaved on the basis of bullying and propaganda", he added.

Replying to a question, he said previous 4 years regime of Khan, the institutions were badly used to fulfil his personal ambitions and tried to make national institutions controversial by making hue and cry over sensitive issues.

He said the PPP did not believe in the politics of abuse and victimization but the democratic norms.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Man Hue Faisal Karim Kundi From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting ..

Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting At Bahria University Islamabad

31 minutes ago
 Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Command ..

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Commander Karachi

33 minutes ago
 German MOS to arrive in Islamabad today on 4-day v ..

German MOS to arrive in Islamabad today on 4-day visit

39 minutes ago
 Storms in US South kill at least 9

Storms in US South kill at least 9

1 hour ago
 UK&#039;s King Charles to make first state visits ..

UK&#039;s King Charles to make first state visits as monarch to France, Germany

1 hour ago
 Chinese Bank approves rollover of $1.3bln loan for ..

Chinese Bank approves rollover of $1.3bln loan for Pakistan: Dar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.