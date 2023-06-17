UrduPoint.com

PPP Ready For Elections, Peace In Afghanistan In Interest Of Region: Bilawal Bhutto

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 09:47 PM

PPP ready for elections, peace in Afghanistan in interest of region: Bilawal Bhutto

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Saturday said that his party strongly believed in democracy and was ready for general election.

He also directed the party workers to start campaign for general election.

Addressing a public gathering here at Khwazakhela, he said that any political party that achieved people's mandate in free and transparent election would have all the right to form Government and address the country's problems.

He said that PPP has recently won by-election and its candidate was elected a Mayor of Karachi that was a big achievement.

Bilawal Bhutto said PPP has strong roots in masses that would win the upcoming elections and complete the mission of former prime ministers Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

Bilawal Bhutto underlined the need for allocation of funds for reconstruction of flood-hit areas in the budget 2023-24.

He said that PPP strongly believed in people's wellbeing and welfare.

He paid glowing tributes to the people of Swat, who stood against terrorism with bravery and steadfastness. He said PPP Government had fulfilled the promise of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto by hoisting the national flag in Swat.

Bilawal Bhutto said that democracy was the best revenge and former President Asif Ali Zardari had raised the slogan of Pakistan "Khapay" after Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was martyred outside Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007.

He said that a selected Prime Minister was ousted from power through a successful no confidence motion under the Constitution.

He said the entire nation had seen the vandalism and barbaric mindsets of attackers involved on ransacking of defence installations on May 9 after a selected former Prime Minister was arrested in a NAB case.

Bilawal Bhutto underlined the need for strict action against elements involved in May 9 vandalism so that no one can dare to attack defence installations, public and government properties and ransacked statues of martyrs.

He said that Quaid-e-Awam ZAB and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed had given all rights to people including employment and land ownership.

He said majority of the country's population was comprised on youth and demands of our skilled workforce in middle East and Europe has increased, adding people knew that a selected prime minister had deprived youth of jobs.

Bilawal said country's problems could be addressed by strictly adhering to the PPP manifesto of Shaheed ZAB and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

He said that PPP has started the revolutionary Benazir Bhutto Income Support Program to eradicate poverty.

He said PPP's struggle is against hunger, poverty, unemployment and price hike and not against any political party.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Imran Khan's cypher drama has been badly exposed before masses.

He said the world was keen to work with Pakistan as evident of USD 10 billion pledges and commitment by the international community for an assistance of the flood victims of Pakistan.

He said peace in Afghanistan was vital for regional peace and development.

Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP has always given respect and honour to its workers while a selected Prime Minister deceived his workers in the name of change.

He thanked the party workers for the successful public meeting at Swat.

Minister of State Faisal Karim Kundi and others PPP KP leaders were present.

On this occasion, former member national assembly, Dr Haider Ali Khan along with his supporters announced joiningof Pakistan People's Party.

