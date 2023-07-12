Open Menu

PPP Ready For General Elections 2023: Ghazala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :President PPP Balochistan Women's Wing and former provincial minister Ghazala Gola and general secretary Zareena Zehri said that in the upcoming general elections, Pakistan People's Party will emerge as the largest political party in the country.

The PPP is active as it has won the local elections in the province with a huge majority.

Talking to a delegation of women, they said that Pakistan People's Party strongly believes in democracy and is ready for the general elections.

"The party workers should start a campaign for the general elections," they said adding that delay in elections will not be supported.

In the general elections of 2018, Imran Khan was imposed by manipulation of the public votes; we have to learn from the rigging in the previous elections.

They said Pakistan's relations with friendly countries have improved, thanks to the efforts of the incumbent government and PPP leadership.

Pakistan People's Party under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will fully participate in the general elections.

