PPP Ready For General Elections: Kundi

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that his party was ready to participate in upcoming general elections.

He was addressing a press conference here at his residence while PPP District President, Malik Farhan Dhap and other local leaders of the party were also present.

Kundi said some political parties wanted postponement of elections in the name of terrorism or winter.

However, he said, this postponement was not possible in the presence of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

“The PPP always opposed political victimization against anyone,” he mentioned.

He said the transparent elections and provision of level playing field to all political parties must be ensured for strengthening democracy in the country.

He opined that no political party was in a position to take majority in the upcoming general elections and hoped that the next government would be a coalition one.

The PPP had a good experience of running a coalition government in past, he added.

Kundi said the peace was restored in the country after matchless sacrifices of security forces .

The PPP information secretary said that free and fair elections were needed for economic stability of the country, adding “It is the right of the people to choose the government of their choice”.

He said the ‘May 09’ incident was condemnable act and responsible of the crime must be punished by the courts.

Commenting on the Intra-Party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Kundi said the fingers were raised over that election from within the party.

He said that PPP held six conventions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was starting his visits in the province from Thursday, he informed.

After the schedule, the party would start its election campaign, Kundi said and added that the party tickets would be awarded to the deserving candidates through Parliamentary board.

Responding to a question, he said the PPP was against the ban on social media as it was an election tool.

On this occasion, PTI leader Malik Qasim Khan announced to join PPP.

APP/akt

