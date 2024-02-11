Open Menu

PPP Ready To Form Sindh Government Fourth Time. Khuhro

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 12:40 AM

PPP ready to form Sindh government fourth time. Khuhro

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh President Nisar Khuhro has said that the PPP is going to form the government for the fourth time in the province and the mandate of other parties will be respected.

He made these remarks during an event in Larkana where he was congratulated by PS15 dignitaries and party leaders for winning the election.

Khuhro stressed that the People's Party's success in Sindh reflects the trust placed in it by the people, reaffirming the party's commitment to upholding that trust. Despite securing a majority in Sindh, he pledged to honor the mandates of other parties.

Regarding the party's agenda, Khuhro highlighted that the People's Party will focus on implementing Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's manifesto.

This includes expanding the Benazir Income Support Program to include more households in Sindh, improving healthcare, education, and infrastructure, increasing stipends, and initiating a book exchange program up to the Union Council level.

Khuhro also outlined plans to address unemployment by creating new job opportunities and providing allowances to unemployed youth.

Additionally, he expressed the party's desire to establish a National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in every district of Sindh, ensuring access to cardiac care across the region.

