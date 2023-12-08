Open Menu

PPP Ready To Serve People With Renewed Zeal, Sense Of Duty: Asif Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Former President and Co-Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari Friday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) always made efforts to solve the problems of the common man

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Former President and Co-Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari Friday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) always made efforts to solve the problems of the common man.

He said that, since its inception, the slogan of its founding revolutionary Leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto "Bread, Cloth and House" had been integral to the core values and ethics of the PPP and for the fulfillment of the party had made countless sacrifices.

The blood of the martyrs was also included in the foundation, according to a spokesperson of Bilawal House.

Asif Ali Zardari said that in the history of the modern world, no party had made more sacrifices than the People's Party to fulfill its manifesto.

He said that PPP had continuously traveled forward and learned from its experiences, thus we were ready to serve the people of Pakistan with a renewed zeal and sense of duty.

The former president said that anti-harassment laws should be strengthened and their implementation should be ensured so that women in the society could be allowed and given the opportunity to work without any fear or prejudice.

He said that PPP had always been the champion of women's rights and this party also gave the Islamic world its first female Prime Minister in the form of martyr Benazir Bhutto.

