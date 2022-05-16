UrduPoint.com

PPP Ready To Share Burden Of Tough Decisions, Says Qamar Zaman Kaira

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 11:47 PM

PPP ready to share burden of tough decisions, says Qamar Zaman Kaira

Special Assistance to the Prime Minister on Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was not only sharing power of the government but was ready to share tough decisions and ready to bear the brunt of it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Special Assistance to the Prime Minister on Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was not only sharing power of the government but was ready to share tough decisions and ready to bear the brunt of it.

Appearing at a talk show of private news channel, he said the government shall have to take tough decisions in the larger interest of the country.

Over the question related to early polls, Kaira held that it should be held in its scheduled time as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not ready before it holds census exercise and related prerequisites which may take six to seven months.

Moreover, Kaira also stressed that electoral reforms were the need of time for transparent, free and fair elections.

