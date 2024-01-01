Open Menu

PPP Ready To Surprises Political Opponents In Punjab: Nasir Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader in Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Monday that the PPP would bring surprises for political opponents on February 8

Talking to Pakistan Television News, Shah expressed confidence that positive news would not only come from Sindh but also from southern and central Punjab.

Talking to Pakistan Television News, Shah expressed confidence that positive news would not only come from Sindh but also from southern and central Punjab.

Shah dismissed claims of the PPP losing popularity, emphasising that Bilawal Bhutto was widely adored throughout Pakistan. He conveyed openness to an alliance with the Muslim League-N in Punjab if it benefits both parties.

Shah rejected the notion that the PPP's popularity in Punjab has waned. Instead, he underscored that the love for the PPP and the Bhutto family remains deeply ingrained in the people's hearts.

Highlighting the PPP's unwavering commitment to serving the underprivileged, Shah highlighted impactful programs such as the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), the Prime Minister's Employment Scheme, and initiatives providing free healthcare in Sindh.

