PPP Reaffirms Commitment To Democracy, Rights Of People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PPP reaffirms commitment to democracy, rights of people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) As Pakistan People's Party (PPP) observes a black day on July 5, Ali Haider Gillani, PPP's parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, said on Friday the party believed only in supremacy of the Constitution, law, democracy, and parliament.

In his statement here, he underscored that the PPP would steadfastly advocate for the rights of people within constitutional boundaries. He emphasised the party's goal of ensuring equal rights for every Pakistani, free from discrimination. “Our struggle under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is focused on addressing the plight of those suffering from inflation and unemployment,” he said.

He paid homage to the party's founder, the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), lauding him for empowering the common man to stand against oppression.

Reflecting on the historical context, he lamented the overthrow of Bhutto's elected government 47 years ago on July 5, an event that, he asserted, led to significant national turmoil. “The subsequent 11-year dictatorship plunged the country into extremism and terrorism,” Gillani remarked.

