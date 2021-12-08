PPP recruited criminals in Sindh police, allowed to kill people: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Tuesday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) recruited criminals in Sindh police which were allowed to kill people while in uniforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Tuesday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) recruited criminals in Sindh police which were allowed to kill people while in uniforms.

Reacting on the killing of a youth, Arslan, he said Sindh Police brutally killed him in Karachi, which has reminded of the old tragedies by the hands of Sindh Police officials, adding that earlier, Rao Anwaar "Bahadar Bacha" of Sindh police killed Naqibullah Mehsud.

He said that Rao Anwaar's terror ignited hatred and racism in the whole country.

He said that pages of investigations on characters like Uzair Baloch and Baba Ladla were enough to reveal the reality of Sindh Police.

He said that in Thar, people did not return to their homes to protest against the Sindh police. When a young man was killed in Karachi.

"We will not allow Arsalan to become Naqibullah Mehsud nor will we allow Sindh government to suppress this blood" he added.

He said that Sindh government should determine those responsible, instead of being a shield for the criminals.