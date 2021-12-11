UrduPoint.com

PPP Rejects Mini-budget, Increase In Petroleum Levy, Sales Tax

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 01:23 PM

PPP rejects mini-budget, increase in petroleum levy, sales tax

Sherry Rehman says that increase in sales tax and petroleum levy will cause more burden on the common man.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2021) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday rejected the mini-budget, increase in petroleum levy and sales tax, saying that everything would cause more burden on the common man.

Taking to Twitter, PPP leader Sherry Rehman said that how could the government claim that increase in these taxes would not impact prices of daily use items. PPP rejected this mini-budget of government and International Monetary Fund (IMF), she added.

She stated that the government was going to impose 17 percent GST on several items which would increase inflation and put additional burden on already suffering people.

On Friday, PPP took out rallies and protested against inflation across the country. The PPP leaders and workers held protests outside every press club in their respective areas. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who was in Lahore these days personally monitored the anti-inflation protests. He thanked the party workers and leaders to responding to his call for protests.

Related Topics

Lahore Bilawal Bhutto Zardari IMF Sherry Rehman Twitter Man Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Two alleged terrorists' arrested during operation

Two alleged terrorists' arrested during operation

4 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

4 minutes ago
 Fawad grieved over demise of senior journalist

Fawad grieved over demise of senior journalist

4 minutes ago
 Proton-M Rocket With Russian Satellites Delivered ..

Proton-M Rocket With Russian Satellites Delivered to Launch Pad in Baikonur - Ro ..

5 minutes ago
 China's governance system testimony of home-grown ..

China's governance system testimony of home-grown solution

5 minutes ago
 Statutory body NCHR demands speedy, impartial inqu ..

Statutory body NCHR demands speedy, impartial inquiry of Sialkot incident

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.