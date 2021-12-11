PPP rejects mini-budget, increase in petroleum levy, sales tax

(@FahadShabbir)

Sherry Rehman says that increase in sales tax and petroleum levy will cause more burden on the common man.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2021) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday rejected the mini-budget, increase in petroleum levy and sales tax, saying that everything would cause more burden on the common man.

Taking to Twitter, PPP leader Sherry Rehman said that how could the government claim that increase in these taxes would not impact prices of daily use items. PPP rejected this mini-budget of government and International Monetary Fund (IMF), she added.

She stated that the government was going to impose 17 percent GST on several items which would increase inflation and put additional burden on already suffering people.

On Friday, PPP took out rallies and protested against inflation across the country. The PPP leaders and workers held protests outside every press club in their respective areas. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who was in Lahore these days personally monitored the anti-inflation protests. He thanked the party workers and leaders to responding to his call for protests.