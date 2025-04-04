PPP Remains Committed To Shaheed Bhutto's Mission,: Awais Shah
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh Syed Awais Qadir Shah has said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a visionary and far-sighted global leader.
He said that his services to the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan will always be remembered.
On the 46th anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's martyrdom, Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah said that ZA Bhutto navigated Pakistan through severe crises with his political acumen.
He projected a positive image of Pakistan on the global stage through his leadership, he said adding that ZA Bhutto united all political parties in the country to give it a unanimous constitution.
Shah said that despite intense global imperialist pressure, he initiated Pakistan's nuclear program.
Through his tireless efforts and vision, Pakistan became the first nuclear power in the Islamic world, he said adding that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto served the country, following her father's footsteps, and attained the great honor of martyrdom.
The Speaker said that after BB's martyrdom, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Co-Chairman President Asif Ali Zardari effectively led the country and the party.
He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's slogan, "Roti, Kapra, and Makan," remains the fundamental principle of the Pakistan Peoples Party.
The Pakistan Peoples Party remains committed to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's mission, he added.
