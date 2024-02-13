Open Menu

PPP Representing All Federating Units, Says Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 01:30 PM

PPP representing all federating units, says Abbasi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Bahawalpur chapter, Sahibzada Adil Javed Abbasi has said that PPP had been representing all federating units of Pakistan.

In a press release issued here, he said that tens of millions of people of Pakistan had reposed their trust in the leadership of Chairman, PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by voting for PPP in General Elections 2024 held recently.

“It is a reality that PPP has been fully enjoying the support of masses and representing all federating units of the country,” he said.

He congratulated the family of former prime minister, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani for winning seats in National Assembly and Punjab Assembly in General Elections 2024 held on February 08.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Prime Minister Bahawalpur February Family All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

36 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

1 hour ago
  

 

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

5 hours ago
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

18 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

18 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

19 hours ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

19 hours ago
 Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

20 hours ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan