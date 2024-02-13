PPP Representing All Federating Units, Says Abbasi
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 01:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Bahawalpur chapter, Sahibzada Adil Javed Abbasi has said that PPP had been representing all federating units of Pakistan.
In a press release issued here, he said that tens of millions of people of Pakistan had reposed their trust in the leadership of Chairman, PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by voting for PPP in General Elections 2024 held recently.
“It is a reality that PPP has been fully enjoying the support of masses and representing all federating units of the country,” he said.
He congratulated the family of former prime minister, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani for winning seats in National Assembly and Punjab Assembly in General Elections 2024 held on February 08.
