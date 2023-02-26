UrduPoint.com

'PPP Resolves Issues Of Masses By Following Its Manifesto'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party always tried to resolve issues of the masses by following its manifesto of providing "Roti, Kapra aur Makan".

These views were expressed by PPP Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed and other leaders in a joint press statement issue here on Sunday. They paid tribute to party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari Bhutto for taking pro-poor step, such as increasing 25 per cent amount under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

They said that former president Asif Ali Zardari laid foundation of the BISP programme and later, the past government attempted to gain popularity from the programme by changing its name.

They said the credit went to the PPP which had completed several pro-people programmes during its tenures.

The PPP leaders said that 25 per cent increase in the BISP programmewould be helpful in supporting the most underprivileged class of the society.

