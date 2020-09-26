PPP responsible for power, gas outages in Karachi: Khurram Sher Zaman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman on Saturday said that PPP-led provincial government was responsible for power and gas outages in the mega city, as the Sindh government even after number of reminders, was not permitting the SSGC to lay gas pipeline

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman on Saturday said that PPP-led provincial government was responsible for power and gas outages in the mega city, as the Sindh government even after number of reminders, was not permitting the SSGC to lay gas pipeline.

In a video message in response to the statements of Sindh government representatives regarding gas and electricity in the city, Khurram said that the situation would get better if the SSGC would be permitted to lay lines.

He alleged that Sindh government was misleading the people and doing politics over the issues confronting the people.

The leader also appealed to the Sindh Chief Minister to allow the SSGC to lay the pipelines.

Khurram said that the SSGC had written letter to Sindh government in March 2019 seeking permission of laying 17 kilometer line followed by the reminders in June 2020, August and September 2020.

The SSGC continuously mentioned about shortage of gas and sought permission to lay pipelines. To date, the Sindh government has not given permission for this pipeline.

He said the SSGC officials informed that as soon as the permission was granted, the work of laying the line would be completed within two months and there would be improvement in gas supply.