PPP Robbing Sindh's People For Last Several Decades: Gill

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:50 AM

PPP robbing Sindh's people for last several decades: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been robbing the rights of Sindhi's people for the last several decades.

In a tweet, he said provision of transport, roads, health and education was sole responsibility of the provincial government after the 18th constitutional amendment which did not fulfill so far.

Gill said PPP was still looting the national wealth while Imran Khan was serving the people of Karachi through repairing of roads of Karachi and Circular Railway.

